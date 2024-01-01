Menu
All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website at www.bentinckauto.com
All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or email bentinckauto@gmail.com

2013 Kia Sorento

116,000 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sorento

SX AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX

2013 Kia Sorento

SX AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
VIN 5XYKWDA26DG381612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bentinck Auto Sales

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

