Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2015 Jeep Cherokee North! Only One Owner and No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2015 Jeep Cherokee North Edition is a compact SUV that effortlessly combines rugged capability with everyday practicality. Known for its distinctive design, this model offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, making it an excellent choice for urban commuting and off-road adventures alike. With efficient performance and a focus on versatility, itsa reliable option for those seeking a compact SUV with a touch of adventure.</p> <p>Some of the features include, cloth upholstery, heated seats, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, traction control, steering wheel audio controls, bluetooth, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, auotmatic lights, all weather floor liners, power outlets and more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2015 Jeep Cherokee

149,001 KM

Details Description Features

$14,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North REAR VIEW CAMERA | 3.2L PENTASTAR ENGINE | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North REAR VIEW CAMERA | 3.2L PENTASTAR ENGINE | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 11075168
  2. 11075168
  3. 11075168
  4. 11075168
  5. 11075168
  6. 11075168
  7. 11075168
  8. 11075168
  9. 11075168
  10. 11075168
  11. 11075168
  12. 11075168
  13. 11075168
  14. 11075168
  15. 11075168
  16. 11075168
  17. 11075168
  18. 11075168
  19. 11075168
  20. 11075168
  21. 11075168
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
149,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS4FW624986

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2015 Jeep Cherokee North! Only One Owner and No Accidents!



The 2015 Jeep Cherokee North Edition is a compact SUV that effortlessly combines rugged capability with everyday practicality. Known for its distinctive design, this model offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, making it an excellent choice for urban commuting and off-road adventures alike. With efficient performance and a focus on versatility, itsa reliable option for those seeking a compact SUV with a touch of adventure.



Some of the features include, cloth upholstery, heated seats, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, traction control, steering wheel audio controls, bluetooth, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, auotmatic lights, all weather floor liners, power outlets and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverview GM

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 TRAILERING PACKAGE | GRAPHITE EDITION | CREW CAB | REAR VIEW CAMERA for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 TRAILERING PACKAGE | GRAPHITE EDITION | CREW CAB | REAR VIEW CAMERA 41,673 KM $45,977 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee North MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee North MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY 191,516 KM $14,977 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA 153,681 KM $26,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee