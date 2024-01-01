$14,977+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North REAR VIEW CAMERA | 3.2L PENTASTAR ENGINE | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$14,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2015 Jeep Cherokee North! Only One Owner and No Accidents!
The 2015 Jeep Cherokee North Edition is a compact SUV that effortlessly combines rugged capability with everyday practicality. Known for its distinctive design, this model offers a comfortable and well-equipped interior, making it an excellent choice for urban commuting and off-road adventures alike. With efficient performance and a focus on versatility, itsa reliable option for those seeking a compact SUV with a touch of adventure.
Some of the features include, cloth upholstery, heated seats, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, traction control, steering wheel audio controls, bluetooth, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, auotmatic lights, all weather floor liners, power outlets and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014