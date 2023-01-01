Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

44,490 KM

Details

$33,977

+ tax & licensing
$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2.0L TURBO | REDLINE EDITION | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | POWER LIFTGATE

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2.0L TURBO | REDLINE EDITION | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

44,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190229
  • Stock #: 24007A
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEX0L6146775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 44,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Just added to our pre-owned lot is this 202 Chevrolet Equinox in Silver Ice Metallic! Redline Edition!



Some of the features it comes equipped with include,a navigation system, automatic start/stop, cruise control, rear view camera, rear park assist, a touchscreen display, front bucket seats, cloth upholstery, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, keyless entry, remote start and more!



Call and book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

