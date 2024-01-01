$13,900+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
SLT QUAD CAB 4WD
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
143,469KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7GT3DS513749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB3749
- Mileage 143,469 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
