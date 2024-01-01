Menu
<p>Nice clean suv.  Runs and drives well. Selling cert $10,995+HST+LIC</p>

2014 Acura RDX

249,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

249,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5j8tb4h5xel800083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice clean suv.  Runs and drives well. Selling cert $10,995+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

