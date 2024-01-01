Menu
<p>Dial A Tire Ontario<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />519-578-8473(TIRE)<br />www.dialatire.ca<br /><br />2017 Ford Fusion SE<br /><br />**CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!**<br /><br />**18 WHEELS**<br /><br />**BACKUP CAM**<br /><br />**NEW TIRES**<br /><br /><br />**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**<br /><br />121,000km<br /><br />ONLY $15,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />CERTIFIED!<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Leather<br />Reverse camera<br />Power locks<br />Alloys<br />Bluetooth<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Airbag: passenger</p>

2017 Ford Fusion

121,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion

SE

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0H73HR319997

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2017 Ford Fusion SE

**CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!**

**18" WHEELS**

**BACKUP CAM**

**NEW TIRES**


**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**

121,000km

ONLY $15,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Leather
Reverse camera
Power locks
Alloys
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2017 Ford Fusion