$9,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Fusion
SE
2012 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
114,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FAHP0HG5CR286504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1351
- Mileage 114,388 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS
NO ACCIDENTS
This Ford Fusion 3.0L 6CYL is in absolute perfect condition inside and out.
POWER SEAT, XENON LIGHTS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, TRACTION CONTROL, 3.0L FLEX FUEL V6 240HP.
No Accidents as per Carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.06 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Front fog lights
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Dual Tip Exhaust
Solar-tinted glass
Front power windows
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Front struts
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
2 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
16.0 STEERING RATIO
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Email Prime Mark Auto
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
