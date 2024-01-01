Menu
2016 Kia Soul

127,590 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul

EV

2016 Kia Soul

EV

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,590KM
Used
VIN KNDJX3AE5G7014201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB4201
  • Mileage 127,590 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2016 Kia Soul