2016 Kia Soul
EV
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
127,590KM
Used
VIN KNDJX3AE5G7014201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB4201
- Mileage 127,590 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
