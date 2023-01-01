Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE ECO TSS | Back Up Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE ECO TSS | Back Up Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9747343
  • Stock #: 2303083
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0HC933805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2303083
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Locally Owned Toyota Corolla! Equipped with Back up Camera, Toyota Safety Sense ( Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control) Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Group, LED Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

