$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2017 Toyota Corolla
2017 Toyota Corolla
LE ECO TSS | Back Up Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
84,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9747343
- Stock #: 2303083
- VIN: 2T1BURHE0HC933805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2303083
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Locally Owned Toyota Corolla! Equipped with Back up Camera, Toyota Safety Sense ( Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control) Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Group, LED Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Reverse Park Assist
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2