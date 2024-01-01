Menu
Great Condition, Locally Owned and Serviced Mazda3 Sport GX! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

107,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1K71J1181440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Locally Owned and Serviced Mazda3 Sport GX! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2018 Mazda MAZDA3