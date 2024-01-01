Menu
<div>2012 Mazda3 2.0L SkyActive</div><div><br></div><div>certified</div><div>no accidents</div><div>carfax available </div><div><br></div><div>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YCKxoNioxtcxFp7wLUMp390b0ADp42Cy<br></div>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,300

+ tax & licensing


GS-SKY



GS-SKY

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.





178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1V77C1641642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 240607
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda3 2.0L SkyActive
certifiedno accidentscarfax available 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YCKxoNioxtcxFp7wLUMp390b0ADp42Cy

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.







Call Dealer















