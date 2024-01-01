Menu
Navigation, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, and more!

2019 BMW 4 Series

51,177 KM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Used
51,177KM
VIN WBA4J3C54KBL06761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D8167A
  • Mileage 51,177 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, and more!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-884-5888

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

