$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW 4 Series
430i xDRIVE | NAV | APPLE CARPLAY | BACKUP CAM
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
51,177KM
VIN WBA4J3C54KBL06761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D8167A
- Mileage 51,177 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, and more!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
