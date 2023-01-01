Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

29,105 KM

Details Description

$49,697

+ tax & licensing
$49,697

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

GT PREMIUM FASTBACK MANUAL | HEATED SEATS | NAV

GT PREMIUM FASTBACK MANUAL | HEATED SEATS | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$49,697

+ taxes & licensing

29,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9955148
  • Stock #: A5846A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF2K5119815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 29,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

