$49,697+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,697
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2019 Ford Mustang
2019 Ford Mustang
GT PREMIUM FASTBACK MANUAL | HEATED SEATS | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$49,697
+ taxes & licensing
29,105KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9955148
- Stock #: A5846A
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF2K5119815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 29,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3