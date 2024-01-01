Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

64,700 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFC74K0449384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2019 Mazda CX-3