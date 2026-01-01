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BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP AND MORE !!!

2021 Subaru Outback

91,502 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Subaru Outback

2.5i Convenience | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |

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13998684

2021 Subaru Outback

2.5i Convenience | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 13998684
  2. 13998684
  3. 13998684
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
91,502KM
VIN 4S4BTDAC5M3141209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,502 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP AND MORE !!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
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519-884-5888

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Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 Subaru Outback