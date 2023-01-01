Menu
New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Waterloo, ON

Showing 1-50 of 106
Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad|V6|7PASSENGER|REARSCREEN|LEATHER|ALPINE| for sale in North York, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad|V6|7PASSENGER|REARSCREEN|LEATHER|ALPINE|
$18,055
+ tax & lic
106,486KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD, 3rd Row, Leather, DVD, Nav, Sunroof, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Steering & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD, 3rd Row, Leather, DVD, Nav, Sunroof, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Steering & More!
$29,988
+ tax & lic
65,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey for sale in North York, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

$9,950
+ tax & lic
160,586KM
Vision Fine Cars

North York, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT | 7 PASS | 8.4 | CAM | BT | 19in & MORE!!! for sale in Milton, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT | 7 PASS | 8.4 | CAM | BT | 19in & MORE!!!
$10,957
+ tax & lic
146,730KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SE PLUS 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SE PLUS 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$7,490
+ tax & lic
203,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT - 7 passenger, rear air controls, heated seats, remote start, alloy wheels & more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT - 7 passenger, rear air controls, heated seats, remote start, alloy wheels & more!
$16,995
+ tax & lic
108,700KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Passenger for sale in Waterloo, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 Passenger
Sale
$12,995
+ tax & lic
172,000KM
Dial A Tire

Waterloo, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T
$17,995
+ tax & lic
170,169KM
Riverside Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in North York, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT
$13,990
+ tax & lic
153,388KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey Remote Start * Alloy Rims * Push Button Start * Hands Free Calling * Voice Recognition * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Cont for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

Remote Start * Alloy Rims * Push Button Start * Hands Free Calling * Voice Recognition * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Cont
$8,995
+ tax & lic
187,302KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr SXT ( 7 Passenger ) for sale in North York, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr SXT ( 7 Passenger )
$7,980
+ tax & lic
224,100KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey R/T | NO ACCIDENT | LEATHER | SUNROOF for sale in Burlington, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T | NO ACCIDENT | LEATHER | SUNROOF
$10,595
+ tax & lic
184,515KM
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SE Plus **ONLY 80,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS** for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus **ONLY 80,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS**
$10,888
+ tax & lic
80,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Cayuga, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$15,995
+ tax & lic
118,113KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
151,785KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
186,924KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
+ tax & lic
246,905KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
100,450KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey NAV DVD R-CAM LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

NAV DVD R-CAM LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$20,995
+ tax & lic
139,166KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
130,349KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT*AUTO*RUNS AND DRIVES*TRADE IN*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT*AUTO*RUNS AND DRIVES*TRADE IN*AS IS SPECIAL
$1,995
+ tax & lic
272,530KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad w/ Uconnect, Backup Cam, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad w/ Uconnect, Backup Cam, Heated Steering Wheel
$16,990
+ tax & lic
114,587KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT
$7,999
+ tax & lic
CALL
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT AWD - V6 - 3.6 - BACK-UP CAMERA - ALL WHEEL for sale in Burlington, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT AWD - V6 - 3.6 - BACK-UP CAMERA - ALL WHEEL
$13,888
+ tax & lic
192,200KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Thornhill, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg
$19,998
+ tax & lic
84,139KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED
$9,990
+ tax & lic
155,000KM
HDO Cars Inc.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T AWD for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD
$15,899
+ tax & lic
CALL
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr SE,LOW KILOMETERS, CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr SE,LOW KILOMETERS, CERTIFIED
$9,950
+ tax & lic
66,000KM
Ryder Motors Inc.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey RT MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

RT MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED
$13,999
+ tax & lic
186,904KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Belmont, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$14,995
+ tax & lic
157,600KM
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Belmont, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey SE 7 PASSENGER for sale in Cambridge, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

SE 7 PASSENGER
$10,995
+ tax & lic
140,569KM
Renner's Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT / Limited for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT / Limited
Sale
$10,800
+ tax & lic
223,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey AWD LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$21,995
+ tax & lic
169,754KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg w/ Uconnect 4.3, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg w/ Uconnect 4.3, Cruise Control
$13,990
+ tax & lic
102,805KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

SE
$10,888
+ tax & lic
CALL
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Dunnville, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

SE
$12,350
+ tax & lic
147,936KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT *** SOLD *** for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT *** SOLD ***
$18,495
+ tax & lic
143,500KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey for sale in Burlington, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

Sale
$8,495
+ tax & lic
203,476KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey PENDING SOLD! for sale in Brampton, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

PENDING SOLD!
$13,510
+ tax & lic
112,344KM
CA Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$10,990
+ tax & lic
186,926KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey *BLACK ON BLACK*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

*BLACK ON BLACK*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED
$9,495
+ tax & lic
195,664KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR CREW for sale in Belmont, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR CREW
$7,995
+ tax & lic
250,100KM
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Belmont, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad | AWD | 5 Passenger | Sunroof | Navigation for sale in Listowel, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad | AWD | 5 Passenger | Sunroof | Navigation
$18,995
+ tax & lic
112,094KM
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Listowel, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey 7 Passenger, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

7 Passenger, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty available
$13,900
+ tax & lic
223,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey GT AWD *No Accidents* Certified w/ 6 Mth Warranty for sale in Brantford, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

GT AWD *No Accidents* Certified w/ 6 Mth Warranty
$16,995
+ tax & lic
181,000KM
Five Star Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus 1-Owner | NO Accident for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus 1-Owner | NO Accident
$15,470
+ tax & lic
78,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey BLACKTOP / HEATED SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

BLACKTOP / HEATED SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS
$18,995
+ tax & lic
121,203KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$15,990
+ tax & lic
168,600KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Rexdale, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT
$18,995
+ tax & lic
149,000KM
Bisko Auto Sales

Rexdale, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T Navi/DVD, Backup Cam/P-Moon for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T Navi/DVD, Backup Cam/P-Moon
Sale
$13,990
+ tax & lic
137,550KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON