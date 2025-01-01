$26,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium TI
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$26,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Tri-Coat (AZ)
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5282-Z46359
- Mileage 61,369 KM
Vehicle Description
and versatility. Powered by a 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission
with the added benefit of all-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability in various road conditions.
This top-tier Titanium trim comes loaded with premium features
a 12.3-inch digital display offers a customizable instrument cluster for a more modern and sophisticated driving experience.
The standout feature of this model is the expansive panoramic sunroof
making it an eye-catching presence on the road.
Safety is a top priority with advanced driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control
and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. Whether you're commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend getaway
the 2020 Ford Escape Titanium AWD with a panoramic roof offers a refined and comfortable ride with a touch of luxury.
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Best Price First.
Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle
best price from the start. Guaranteed!
Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.
First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails
potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
Secure-guard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4
in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However
mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys
Watford Ford
