PERFORMANCE

Led Headlights

Glass

BLIND-SPOT MONITORING

Lane-keeping assist

a power-adjustable driver's seat

no haggle

screws

000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss

whichever is less

both keys will be provided**

The 2020 Ford Escape Titanium AWD with a panoramic roof offers a perfect blend of style

it delivers a smooth and efficient drive

including a luxurious leather interior

and heated front seats. The SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen

and Android Auto compatibility ensures you stay connected on the go. Additionally

which floods the cabin with natural light and provides a breathtaking view of the sky

enhancing the overall driving experience. On the exterior

the 2020 Ford Escape Titanium AWD features sleek lines