2020 Ford Escape

61,369 KM

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
12111770

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Used
61,369KM
VIN 1FMCU9J97LUC46359

  • Exterior Colour Star White Tri-Coat (AZ)
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5282-Z46359
  • Mileage 61,369 KM

and versatility. Powered by a 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission


with the added benefit of all-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability in various road conditions.

This top-tier Titanium trim comes loaded with premium features


a 12.3-inch digital display offers a customizable instrument cluster for a more modern and sophisticated driving experience.

The standout feature of this model is the expansive panoramic sunroof


making it an eye-catching presence on the road.

Safety is a top priority with advanced driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control


and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. Whether you're commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend getaway


the 2020 Ford Escape Titanium AWD with a panoramic roof offers a refined and comfortable ride with a touch of luxury.

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-Escape-2020-id11746706.html

Apple CarPlay

Led Headlights
Glass
BLIND-SPOT MONITORING
Lane-keeping assist
a power-adjustable driver's seat
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
both keys will be provided**
The 2020 Ford Escape Titanium AWD with a panoramic roof offers a perfect blend of style
it delivers a smooth and efficient drive
including a luxurious leather interior
and heated front seats. The SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen
and Android Auto compatibility ensures you stay connected on the go. Additionally
which floods the cabin with natural light and provides a breathtaking view of the sky
enhancing the overall driving experience. On the exterior
the 2020 Ford Escape Titanium AWD features sleek lines
and stylish 19-inch alloy wheels

