2018 Toyota 4Runner

73,814 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9560050
  • Stock #: 5354
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR0J5490074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

