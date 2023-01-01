2020 Subaru Outback

$37,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 0 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10027143

10027143 Stock #: 5449

5449 VIN: 4S4BTHNDXL3116914

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 5449

Mileage 86,078 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.