2023 Toyota Corolla

60,875 KM

Details Features

$34,499

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,875KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDBCMFE1P3009034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,875 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

