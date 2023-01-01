Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Sienna

272,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

5dr V6 7-Pass FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Sienna

5dr V6 7-Pass FWD

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

272,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9529927
  • Stock #: 9204
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC9BS036583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 272,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, 1 owner accident free, no rust, equipped with a 3.5L 6 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, 7 passenger seating, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2012 Toyota Yaris 5d...
 174,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna 5...
 272,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord 4d...
 238,000 KM
$11,200 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory