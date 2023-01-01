$10,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna
5dr V6 7-Pass FWD
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
272,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9529927
- Stock #: 9204
- VIN: 5TDZK3DC9BS036583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 272,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, 1 owner accident free, no rust, equipped with a 3.5L 6 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, 7 passenger seating, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
