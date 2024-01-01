2008 Toyota Sienna

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ ((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;> **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. . </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR.... </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT: </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>Office: 905-844-7100 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>Sam: 416-805-7500 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>Rob: 416-990-5016</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition</span></p>

2008 Toyota Sienna

258,490 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Toyota Sienna

5dr 8-Pass Van FWD (Natl)

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Sienna

5dr 8-Pass Van FWD (Natl)

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

  1. 1706641457
  2. 1706641458
  3. 1706641459
  4. 1706641461
  5. 1706641462
  6. 1706641466
  7. 1706641469
  8. 1706641471
  9. 1706641472
  10. 1706641474
  11. 1706641475
  12. 1706641477
  13. 1706641478
  14. 1706641480
  15. 1706641481
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
258,490KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 5TDZK29C98S190495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6705
  • Mileage 258,490 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ ((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY,

YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC.

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. .

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

Vehicle Features

Packages

8 PASSENGER/CARFAX CLEAN/33 SERVICE RECORDS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

Used 2015 Toyota Camry HYBRID, Certified, 4dr Sdn LE for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Toyota Camry HYBRID, Certified, 4dr Sdn LE 219,163 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h FWD 4dr Hybrid for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Lexus CT 200h FWD 4dr Hybrid 49,671 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1 CARFAX CLEAN REVERSE CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-1 CARFAX CLEAN REVERSE CAMERA 175,293 KM $11,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Sienna