***Winter Tires + Steel Rims Included With Purchase***

This Toyota Sienna Comes Equipped with These Options

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Apple Carplay, Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, 17 Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Doors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control. Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

2020 Toyota Sienna

168,360 KM

$27,880

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 8 Passenger Power Doors Carplay Reverse Camera

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 8 Passenger Power Doors Carplay Reverse Camera

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

168,360KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 168,360 KM

Vehicle Description

***Winter Tires + Steel Rims Included With Purchase***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This Toyota Sienna Comes Equipped with These Options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Apple Carplay, Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, 17" Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Doors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Visit Us Today 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-XXXX

519-954-7788

519-841-0189
$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

2020 Toyota Sienna