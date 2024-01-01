Menu
Account
Sign In
GT! Clean CarFax! Top Features Premium Bose Audio Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Navigation System Heads-Up Display Push Button Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Adaptive Cruise Control and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2018 Mazda CX-5

107,032 KM

Details Description Features

$23,199

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-5

2.5L Clean CarFax!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

2.5L Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 11488499
  2. 11488499
  3. 11488499
  4. 11488499
  5. 11488499
  6. 11488499
  7. 11488499
  8. 11488499
  9. 11488499
  10. 11488499
  11. 11488499
  12. 11488499
  13. 11488499
  14. 11488499
  15. 11488499
  16. 11488499
  17. 11488499
  18. 11488499
  19. 11488499
  20. 11488499
  21. 11488499
Contact Seller

$23,199

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,032KM
VIN JM3KFBDMXJ0311766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc311766
  • Mileage 107,032 KM

Vehicle Description

GT! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Premium Bose Audio
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
Adaptive Cruise Control

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T As Is! for sale in Whitby, ON
2016 Audi A6 2.0T As Is! 148,243 KM $9,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Go Electric! Great kms! Factory Warranty! for sale in Whitby, ON
2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Go Electric! Great kms! Factory Warranty! 32,102 KM $48,588 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Clean CarFax! 68,919 KM $25,799 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,199

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5