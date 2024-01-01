Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Windsor, ON

2012 Ford Escape

145,468 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1725979097
  2. 1725979097
  3. 1725979097
  4. 1725979097
  5. 1725979097
  6. 1725979097
  7. 1725979097
  8. 1725979097
  9. 1725979097
  10. 1725979097
  11. 1725979097
  12. 1725979097
  13. 1725979097
  14. 1725979097
  15. 1725979097
  16. 1725979097
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,468KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D76CKB72496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21197
  • Mileage 145,468 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 140,606 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 106,678 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 145,317 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape