$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2020 Jeep Cherokee
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
49,764KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10005723
- Stock #: DH23390A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBN4LD553646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DH23390A
- Mileage 49,764 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Off-Road Tires
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7