Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Cherokee

49,764 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 10005723
  2. 10005723
  3. 10005723
  4. 10005723
  5. 10005723
  6. 10005723
  7. 10005723
  8. 10005723
  9. 10005723
  10. 10005723
  11. 10005723
  12. 10005723
  13. 10005723
  14. 10005723
  15. 10005723
  16. 10005723
  17. 10005723
  18. 10005723
  19. 10005723
  20. 10005723
  21. 10005723
  22. 10005723
  23. 10005723
  24. 10005723
  25. 10005723
  26. 10005723
  27. 10005723
  28. 10005723
  29. 10005723
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,764KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10005723
  • Stock #: DH23390A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBN4LD553646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DH23390A
  • Mileage 49,764 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Off-Road Tires
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

2022 Ford Explorer S...
 23,590 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Laramie
 82,744 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee O...
 37,081 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory