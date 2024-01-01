Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

10 KM

Details

$57,100

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Watch This Vehicle

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 10991936
  2. 10991936
  3. 10991936
  4. 10991936
  5. 10991936
  6. 10991936
  7. 10991936
  8. 10991936
  9. 10991936
  10. 10991936
  11. 10991936
  12. 10991936
  13. 10991936
  14. 10991936
  15. 10991936
  16. 10991936
  17. 10991936
  18. 10991936
  19. 10991936
  20. 10991936
  21. 10991936
  22. 10991936
  23. 10991936
Contact Seller

$57,100

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LT3PS597338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # RA231077
  • Mileage 10 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Crew Cab ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Crew Cab ST 41,234 KM $32,958 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT 8 for sale in Windsor, ON
2009 Dodge Challenger SRT 8 79,231 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA for sale in Windsor, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA 19,001 KM $26,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,100

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 1500 Classic