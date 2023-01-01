Menu
2011 Volkswagen Passat

90,195 KM

$15,580

+ tax & licensing
Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

HIGHLINE

Location

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

90,195KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9924938
  • Stock #: 709510
  • VIN: WVWHN9AN4BE709510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,195 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 VW CC Luxury R Line comes in excellent condition...CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,Low Kilometres,,,meticulously maintained,,,runs & drives like brand new, Fully Loaded, Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation system, Leather Interior, power seats, heated seats, power Sunroof, power locks, power windows, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Cruise control & much more.... this vehicle has been serviced in 2012, 2013, 2014.....& up to August 2022 in VW  store... Service records available upon request....It's fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

