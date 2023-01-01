Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

37,148 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

Turbocharged Hybrid

Location

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9542956
  • Stock #: P1884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,148 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

