$46,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler
306-695-2254
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
Classic SLT
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
14,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9365941
- Stock #: 31822A
- VIN: 1C6RR7GG9NS122450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 31822A
- Mileage 14,272 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0