2022 RAM 1500

14,272 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

2022 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365941
  • Stock #: 31822A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG9NS122450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 31822A
  • Mileage 14,272 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

