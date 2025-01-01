$26,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
250 3.7L (No accidents)
2017 Ford Transit
250 3.7L (No accidents)
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
238,119KM
VIN 1FTYR2ZM6HKA54526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 238,119 KM
Vehicle Description
FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
$495.00 Doc Fee
FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME
ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure
DL# 400141
For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA
CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2017 Ford Transit