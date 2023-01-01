2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$10,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 6 , 5 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10029573

10029573 Stock #: P15767

P15767 VIN: 2C4RDGBGXCR315767

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P15767

Mileage 176,537 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.