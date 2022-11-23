Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

115,713 KM

Details Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

  1. 1670636023
  2. 1670636023
  3. 1670636023
  4. 1670636023
  5. 1670636023
  6. 1670636023
  7. 1670636023
  8. 1670636023
  9. 1670636023
  10. 1670636023
  11. 1670636023
  12. 1670636023
  13. 1670636023
  14. 1670636023
  15. 1670636023
  16. 1670636023
  17. 1670636023
  18. 1670636023
  19. 1670636023
  20. 1670636023
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

115,713KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9383347
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR240815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,713 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 136,342 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 181,000 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler S...
 107,578 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website