Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

90,643 KM

Details Description

$24,380

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP w/ 7 Seats, A/C, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP w/ 7 Seats, A/C, Cruise Control

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

  1. 9521521
  2. 9521521
  3. 9521521
  4. 9521521
  5. 9521521
  6. 9521521
  7. 9521521
  8. 9521521
  9. 9521521
  10. 9521521
  11. 9521521
  12. 9521521
  13. 9521521
  14. 9521521
  15. 9521521
  16. 9521521
  17. 9521521
  18. 9521521
  19. 9521521
  20. 9521521
  21. 9521521
  22. 9521521
  23. 9521521
  24. 9521521
  25. 9521521
  26. 9521521
  27. 9521521
  28. 9521521
  29. 9521521
  30. 9521521
  31. 9521521
  32. 9521521
  33. 9521521
  34. 9521521
  35. 9521521
  36. 9521521
  37. 9521521
  38. 9521521
  39. 9521521
  40. 9521521
  41. 9521521
  42. 9521521
  43. 9521521
Contact Seller

$24,380

+ taxes & licensing

90,643KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9521521
  • Stock #: V-69906
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR114081

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,643 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / ONE OWNER / GRAND CARAVAN CVP TRIM / FWD / 3.6L / 1 KEY / Cloth Seats / Power Windows / SIMPLE BUT GREAT AS A WORK VAN OR FAMILY HAULER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Variable Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Saskatoon

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 39,182 KM
$35,380 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 112,573 KM
$38,380 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 98,910 KM
$31,780 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory