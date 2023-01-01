$27,780+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP w/ Cruise Control, One Owner
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
888-688-2408
$27,780
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9517438
- Stock #: V-72587
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR750946
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 71,316 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / GRAND CARAVAN CVP TRIM / FWD / 3.6L / 2 KEYS / Cloth Seats / Power Windows / SIMPLE BUT GREAT AS A WORK VEHICLE OR AS A FAMILY HAULER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Side Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Variable Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.