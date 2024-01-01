$25,328+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - STOW 'N GO
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - STOW 'N GO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$25,328
+ taxes & licensing
111,302KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGEG4JR337496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 337496
- Mileage 111,302 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Power Front Passenger Seat
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre (EVIC)
Radio 430 Multimedia Centre w/ 6.5" Touchscreen
9-Speaker Audio System w/ Subwoofer
28GB of Available Hard-Drive Space
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Ports
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets (x3)
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Super Console
Rear Overhead Console System w/ Overhead Bins
2nd & 3rd-Row Super Stow 'n Go Fold-In-Floor Seats
2nd & 3rd-Row Window Shades
Power Windows w/ Driver's One-Touch Up/Down
Power Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Liftgate
Power Dual Sliding Doors
Automatic Headlamps w/ Black Surrounds
Fog Lamps
Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Privacy Glass
Black & Body-Colour Grille
Black Belt Mouldings
17" Polished Aluminum Wheels w/ Gloss Black Pockets
Drivers Assistance:
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Fuel Economizer Mode
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp
Performance Features:
3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Performance Suspension
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Power Front Passenger Seat
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre (EVIC)
Radio 430 Multimedia Centre w/ 6.5" Touchscreen
9-Speaker Audio System w/ Subwoofer
28GB of Available Hard-Drive Space
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Ports
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets (x3)
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Super Console
Rear Overhead Console System w/ Overhead Bins
2nd & 3rd-Row Super Stow 'n Go Fold-In-Floor Seats
2nd & 3rd-Row Window Shades
Power Windows w/ Driver's One-Touch Up/Down
Power Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Liftgate
Power Dual Sliding Doors
Automatic Headlamps w/ Black Surrounds
Fog Lamps
Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Privacy Glass
Black & Body-Colour Grille
Black Belt Mouldings
17" Polished Aluminum Wheels w/ Gloss Black Pockets
Drivers Assistance:
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Fuel Economizer Mode
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp
Performance Features:
3.6L Pentastar VVT - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Performance Suspension
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2016 Ford Explorer Limited - AWD - NAVIGATION - LEATHER HEATED & COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ACCIDENT FREE 141,666 KM $26,732 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring - AWD - LOW KMS - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO 69,062 KM $24,290 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 Progressiv - AWD - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC MOONROOF 126,715 KM $25,604 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,328
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan