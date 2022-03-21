Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

50,038 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,038KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8758976
  Stock #: C302
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG4JR309296

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Burgundy
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 50,038 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

