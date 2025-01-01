2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><b>One Owner! - Local Vehicle - Low Kilometers</b><br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- Leather & Suede Seating<br>- Remote Start<br>- Rear Park Assist<br>- Rearview Camera<br>- 6.5-Inch Touchscreen Display<br>- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow n Go Seats<br>- Tri-Zone Climate<br>- Hands-Free Bluetooth Connectivity<br>- Power-Adjustable Drivers Seat<br>- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/dodge/ca/2019-grandcaravan.pdf target=_blank><span>https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/dodge/ca/2019-grandcaravan.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br><br></span><span>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></div>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,270 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary Edition - ONE OWNER - LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle
12146706

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary Edition - ONE OWNER - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,270KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG7KR764045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 764045
  • Mileage 107,270 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! - Local Vehicle - Low Kilometers

Key Features:

- Leather & Suede Seating
- Remote Start
- Rear Park Assist
- Rearview Camera
- 6.5-Inch Touchscreen Display
- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow 'n Go Seats
- Tri-Zone Climate
- Hands-Free Bluetooth Connectivity
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/dodge/ca/2019-grandcaravan.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Limited - CREW CAB - FULLY LOADED - ADAPTIVE CRUISE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 RAM 1500 Limited - CREW CAB - FULLY LOADED - ADAPTIVE CRUISE 123,934 KM $45,475 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium - AWD - 301A - TOURING PKG - COOLED SEATS - REMOTE START for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Edge Titanium - AWD - 301A - TOURING PKG - COOLED SEATS - REMOTE START 149,591 KM $21,302 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 GT - AWD - LOW KMS - TECH PKG - HEATED SEATS - NAV for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT - AWD - LOW KMS - TECH PKG - HEATED SEATS - NAV 152,894 KM $19,349 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan