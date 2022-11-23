$20,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Leather, Back-Up Cam, 7-Pass
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9337612
- Stock #: B8016
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM8EC638016
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,813 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors One Owner, Local 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD! Options/Features/History: - One Owner - Local Vehicle - One $0 Dollar Claim (Sept 4, 2021) (May not be updated) - 7-Passenger - Powerful and Durable 3.5L V6 Engine - Automatic Transmission - Black Leather Upholstery - Back-Up Camera with Parking Assist - Heated Seats - Upgraded Aluminum Wheels - Wireless Bluetooth - Power Windows - Power Doors - 2 Keys - Fully Inspected and Serviced + much more! This Nissan Pathfinder is a smart choice for a three-row crossover that's big on style and versatility. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 114,813 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $118.40 with $0 down for 66 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $1690 documentation fee ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! We are located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the premier retailer of used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. You can rest assured knowing that in order for us to operate in an Auto Mall, we are held to the utmost standard of service and reliability in the Pre-Owned vehicle market. o~o
