APPLE CARPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START

Unleash Your Adventurous Spirit: 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk.

Introducing the 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, the ultimate companion for your off-road adventures. Engineered to conquer any terrain with confidence, this rugged SUV combines exceptional capability with premium comfort and advanced technology.

Key Features:

Trail-Rated Capability: Dominate the trails with the Cherokee Trailhawks legendary 4x4 capability and Jeep Active Drive Lock system, featuring a locking rear differential for enhanced traction in challenging conditions.

Aggressive Exterior Design: Make a bold statement on and off the road with the Cherokee Trailhawks distinctive styling, including aggressive front and rear fascias, red tow hooks, and exclusive Trailhawk badging.

Premium Interior Comfort: Experience comfort and convenience wherever your adventures take you, with the Trailhawks upscale interior featuring durable yet luxurious materials, heated and ventilated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Advanced Off-Road Technology: Navigate with confidence thanks to the Cherokee Trailhawks advanced off-road technology, including Selec-Terrain traction management system, Hill Descent Control, and Off-Road Pages that provide real-time performance metrics.

Connectivity and Safety: Stay connected and safe on every journey with the Cherokee Trailhawks intuitive Uconnect infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as available driver assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning.

Whether youre tackling rocky trails or cruising down the highway, the 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2021 Jeep Cherokee

96,417 KM

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk HEATED STEERING, VENTILATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk HEATED STEERING, VENTILATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

96,417KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX7MD143653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,417 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLE CARPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START


Unleash Your Adventurous Spirit: 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk.


Introducing the 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, the ultimate companion for your off-road adventures. Engineered to conquer any terrain with confidence, this rugged SUV combines exceptional capability with premium comfort and advanced technology.


Key Features:


Trail-Rated Capability: Dominate the trails with the Cherokee Trailhawk's legendary 4x4 capability and Jeep Active Drive Lock system, featuring a locking rear differential for enhanced traction in challenging conditions.


Aggressive Exterior Design: Make a bold statement on and off the road with the Cherokee Trailhawk's distinctive styling, including aggressive front and rear fascias, red tow hooks, and exclusive Trailhawk badging.


Premium Interior Comfort: Experience comfort and convenience wherever your adventures take you, with the Trailhawk's upscale interior featuring durable yet luxurious materials, heated and ventilated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control.


Advanced Off-Road Technology: Navigate with confidence thanks to the Cherokee Trailhawk's advanced off-road technology, including Selec-Terrain traction management system, Hill Descent Control, and Off-Road Pages that provide real-time performance metrics.


Connectivity and Safety: Stay connected and safe on every journey with the Cherokee Trailhawk's intuitive Uconnect infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as available driver assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning.


Whether you're tackling rocky trails or cruising down the highway, the 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2021 Jeep Cherokee