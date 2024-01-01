Menu
2007 Ford F-550 Service Truck with Crane 4WD Diesel, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, gray interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal Valid to October 2025 $27,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2007 Ford F-550

222,337 KM

$27,710

+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford F-550

Service Truck with Crane 4WD Diesel

2007 Ford F-550

Service Truck with Crane 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$27,710

+ taxes & licensing

Used
222,337KM
VIN 1FDAF57P77EB51106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 222,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$27,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Ford F-550