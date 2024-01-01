Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Audi A3

81,000 KM

Details Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Audi A3

2.0T Std 6sp man

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Audi A3

2.0T Std 6sp man

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,000KM
VIN WAUEFCFMXAA081677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 8UTNA81677
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front license plate frame

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC SUV for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC SUV 109,450 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 82,750 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi A4 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi A4 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic 27,450 KM $34,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2010 Audi A3