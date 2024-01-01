Menu
Account
Sign In
2011 Ford F-550 Crew Cab Dump Truck 2WD, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine., 4 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, Hydraulic Dump, trailer brake controller, tow/haul mode, D&R electronics AS5500 controller, heated mirrors, aux buttons, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2025 $49,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 Ford F-550

122,100 KM

Details Description Features

$49,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford F-550

Crew Cab Dump Truck Dually 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-550

Crew Cab Dump Truck Dually 2WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11054867
  2. 11054867
  3. 11054867
  4. 11054867
  5. 11054867
  6. 11054867
  7. 11054867
  8. 11054867
  9. 11054867
  10. 11054867
  11. 11054867
  12. 11054867
  13. 11054867
  14. 11054867
  15. 11054867
  16. 11054867
  17. 11054867
  18. 11054867
  19. 11054867
  20. 11054867
  21. 11054867
  22. 11054867
  23. 11054867
  24. 11054867
  25. 11054867
  26. 11054867
  27. 11054867
  28. 11054867
  29. 11054867
  30. 11054867
  31. 11054867
  32. 11054867
  33. 11054867
  34. 11054867
  35. 11054867
  36. 11054867
  37. 11054867
  38. 11054867
  39. 11054867
  40. 11054867
  41. 11054867
  42. 11054867
  43. 11054867
  44. 11054867
  45. 11054867
  46. 11054867
  47. 11054867
  48. 11054867
  49. 11054867
  50. 11054867
Contact Seller

$49,510

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
122,100KM
Used
VIN 1FD0W5GY8BEC27235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-550 Crew Cab Dump Truck 2WD, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine., 4 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, Hydraulic Dump, trailer brake controller, tow/haul mode, D&R electronics AS5500 controller, heated mirrors, aux buttons, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2025 $49,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2017 TORO Workman GTX Electric ATV 2WD With Dump Box for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 TORO Workman GTX Electric ATV 2WD With Dump Box 0 $14,750 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine. for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine. 2,177 KM $53,510 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 158,467 KM $29,520 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-550