2015 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD, 5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, power windows, black exterior, gray interior, cloth. $21,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2015 RAM 1500

152,259 KM

$21,710

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

2015 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,710

+ taxes & licensing

152,259KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FT4FS779883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036696
  • Mileage 152,259 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD, 5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, power windows, black exterior, gray interior, cloth. $21,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$21,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 RAM 1500