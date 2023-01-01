Menu
2017 Audi Q3

50,050 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Audi Q3

2017 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic

2017 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9551026
  • Stock #: 8UTNA08804
  • VIN: WA1GCCFSXHR008804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA08804
  • Mileage 50,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

