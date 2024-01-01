Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal Valid to July 2024. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) $18,150.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,525.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Chevrolet Express

440,451 KM

Details Description

$18,150

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10862199
  2. 10862199
  3. 10862199
  4. 10862199
  5. 10862199
  6. 10862199
  7. 10862199
  8. 10862199
  9. 10862199
  10. 10862199
  11. 10862199
  12. 10862199
  13. 10862199
  14. 10862199
  15. 10862199
  16. 10862199
  17. 10862199
  18. 10862199
  19. 10862199
  20. 10862199
  21. 10862199
  22. 10862199
  23. 10862199
  24. 10862199
  25. 10862199
  26. 10862199
  27. 10862199
  28. 10862199
  29. 10862199
  30. 10862199
  31. 10862199
  32. 10862199
  33. 10862199
  34. 10862199
  35. 10862199
  36. 10862199
  37. 10862199
  38. 10862199
  39. 10862199
  40. 10862199
  41. 10862199
  42. 10862199
  43. 10862199
  44. 10862199
  45. 10862199
  46. 10862199
  47. 10862199
  48. 10862199
  49. 10862199
  50. 10862199
Contact Seller

$18,150

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
440,451KM
Used
VIN 1HA6GUBG0HN001439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036568
  • Mileage 440,451 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal Valid to July 2024. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) $18,150.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,525.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2015 Freightliner Thomas Built 32 Passenger Bus Dually Air Brakes Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Freightliner Thomas Built 32 Passenger Bus Dually Air Brakes Diesel 70,312 KM $59,510 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-550 Crew Cab 8 feet Flatdeck 4WD Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Ford F-550 Crew Cab 8 feet Flatdeck 4WD Diesel 68,002 KM $69,540 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 11 Passenger Diesel Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 11 Passenger Diesel Van 134,753 KM $58,640 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,150

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Express