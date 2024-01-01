Menu
<p>In fantastic shape, this 2014 Chevrolet Express 2500, is super clean has new tires and well maintained, features power windows, doors, parking sensors, am/fm radio, Comes with 2 sets of keys.</p><p> </p><p>Price is plust HST</p><p> </p><p>Vehicle Sold AS- IS</p><p> </p><p>can be certified for an additional $699</p><p> </p><p>we need to disclose what as-is means</p><p> </p><p>“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”</p><p> </p>

2014 Chevrolet Express

218,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 135"

2014 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 135"

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GCWGFBA8E1168467

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

In fantastic shape, this 2014 Chevrolet Express 2500, is super clean has new tires and well maintained, features power windows, doors, parking sensors, am/fm radio, Comes with 2 sets of keys.

 

Price is plust HST

 

Vehicle Sold AS- IS

 

can be certified for an additional $699

 

we need to disclose what as-is means

 

“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Kaizen Rent A Car

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Rent A Car

647-981-0441

2014 Chevrolet Express