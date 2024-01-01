Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) This listing is a former British Columbia municipality bus, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner, Certificate and Decal Valid until May 2024. $17,450.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,825.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Chevrolet Express

453,978 KM

Details Description Features

$17,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11155483
  2. 11155483
  3. 11155483
  4. 11155483
  5. 11155483
  6. 11155483
  7. 11155483
  8. 11155483
  9. 11155483
  10. 11155483
  11. 11155483
  12. 11155483
  13. 11155483
  14. 11155483
  15. 11155483
  16. 11155483
  17. 11155483
  18. 11155483
  19. 11155483
  20. 11155483
  21. 11155483
  22. 11155483
  23. 11155483
  24. 11155483
  25. 11155483
  26. 11155483
  27. 11155483
  28. 11155483
  29. 11155483
  30. 11155483
  31. 11155483
  32. 11155483
  33. 11155483
  34. 11155483
  35. 11155483
  36. 11155483
  37. 11155483
  38. 11155483
  39. 11155483
  40. 11155483
  41. 11155483
  42. 11155483
  43. 11155483
  44. 11155483
  45. 11155483
  46. 11155483
  47. 11155483
  48. 11155483
  49. 11155483
  50. 11155483
Contact Seller

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
453,978KM
Used
VIN 1HA6GUBG5HN001372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036646
  • Mileage 453,978 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) This listing is a former British Columbia municipality bus, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner, Certificate and Decal Valid until May 2024. $17,450.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,825.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2007 Gradall 310 Diesel (Located In Toronto) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Gradall 310 Diesel (Located In Toronto) 0 $29,510 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford F-450 SD Dump Truck 2WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford F-450 SD Dump Truck 2WD 116,900 KM $37,710 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-550 Crew Cab Dually 4WD Flat deck 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Ford F-550 Crew Cab Dually 4WD Flat deck 4WD 135,183 KM $60,610 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Express