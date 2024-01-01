Menu
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 Passenger Bus low floor With front Wheelchair Accessibility(1 driver 21 passenger total 22 seats) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 7 feet inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) This listing is a former British Columbia municipality bus, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner Certificate and Decal valid to May 2025 $21,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2017 Chevrolet Express

454,211 KM

Details Description

$21,850

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus low floor With front Wheelchair Accessibility

11994438

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus low floor With front Wheelchair Accessibility

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
454,211KM
VIN 1GB6GUBG8H1153114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037346
  • Mileage 454,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

2017 Chevrolet Express