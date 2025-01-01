$17,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark
1LT - CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Used
42,415KM
VIN KL8CD6SA4MC701115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Toasted Marshmallow (MET)
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,415 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Toasted Marshmallow (MET)
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
